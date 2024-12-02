Deluxe launches app for electronic cheques

Following the launch, small business owners are set to send, receive and approve cheque payments from an iPhone or other iOS device.

Available in the Apple App Store, the Deluxe Mobile Checkbook is a mobile payment channel that uses the Deluxe eChecks, powered by VerifyValid, a provider of electronic cheque payments for businesses, consumers, financial institutions and their customers.

Deluxe eChecks enable users to make and receive cheque payments entirely online, using a virtual lockbox and virtual remote deposit capture system. Recipients receive a legally valid cheque that can be used wherever and whenever cheques are accepted.

