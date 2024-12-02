Deluxe integrates with Q2 Holdings' digital banking platform

The Q2 Partner Marketplace allows financial service companies to provide applications to their consumer and small business clients. The Deluxe HR & Payroll application enables small businesses to automate payroll, tax payments, hiring and onboarding, time management, benefits administration, and additional HR tools within a single platform for ease of use.

Deluxe company officials stated that using HR technology software to generate a seamless experience, they’re giving small businesses the ability to streamline and modernise their processes and systems. This is another step forward in the strategy to provide digital solutions to their small business customers, and to the Financial Institution customers as well.

By accessing the Q2 Partner Marketplace, financial institutions have the option to provide their customers single sign-on access to Deluxe HR & Payroll Solutions, activating companies with 1 to 100 employees to choose from multiple package options and add-ons to customise services with transparent pricing.