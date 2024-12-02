Deluxe Corporation announces agreement with Transactis on e-billing

According to Transactis officials, Deluxe’s roots in the financial services industry will help introduce Transactis’ technology deeper into the banking industry while opening up new channels with commercial customers.

The partnership allows Deluxe Treasury Management Solutions to sell Transactis’ technology to existing financial customers, along with current and new commercial customers.

Since 2014, Deluxe Financial Services has been expanding its treasury management portfolio with new offerings in payment acceptance, cash applications and clearing services. The Transactis relationship opens new markets to both companies through Deluxe’s deep history with banks and corporations and Transactis’ innovative digital billing and payment solutions.

Transactis develops billing and payment technologies that simplify receivables management through integrated solutions helping banks and service providers support the billing and payment needs of businesses.