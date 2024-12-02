Delta to offer online payment for UnionPay cardholders

The move, which sees Delta become the first US airliner to accept both UnionPay credit and debit cards on its website, is part of the airline’s ongoing effort to better serve Chinese travelers. UnionPay is an International bankcard association established in 2002.

With over 5 billion cards issued worldwide, UnionPay offers payment services to its cardholders, issuers and global merchant base. With UnionPay as a payment option on delta.com, Chinese travelers will now be able to use the bankcard network for their online bookings.

Delta has been increasing flights from China to the U.S. since 2009 to address the growing travel demand in the market. Through its official WeChat account, the airline provides Chinese customers with in-language information about marketing campaigns, fare sale promotions, Delta brand stories and travel tips for destinations, as well as functions of customer care service and flight status checking.

Delta currently operates daily nonstop flights from Beijing to Seattle and Detroit and from Shanghai to Seattle, Detroit, Los Angeles and Tokyo-Narita. Delta also offers service from Hong Kong to Seattle. Together with its partners China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines and China Southern, Delta offers network connections to China and the US.