Deloitte to build digital identity system with blockchain startup

The collaboration will purportedly develop a digital identity offering for government-compliant identifiers that can be used by Deloitte’s clients based on Attest’s existing products. The startup is a US-based identity management company that offers a shared identity platform enabling its clients to conduct transactions, wherein its governmental customers can provide identity services to citizens.

As part of the partnership, two products will be developed. The first product, Attest Wallet, is a cryptographically secured identity storage, acting like a cryptocurrency wallet. This solution will reportedly enable users to store digital versions of government and business IDs in one place and control access to stored information.

The second solution is called Attest Enterprise and comprises two application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow users to verify their identity, authorize third parties and provide consent to others to manage their data on their behalf.