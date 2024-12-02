Deloitte Romania, FintechOS partner to offer business automation

Through this partnership, the technology team within the consulting practice of Deloitte Romania manages the process of customization and implementation of solutions based on FintechOS technology, in order to provide complete digital transformation solutions to financial companies

FintechOS is a TaaS (Technology-as-a-Service). The Romania-based company offers banks and financial institutions a complete digital journey through intelligent automation of digital processes, thus creating hyper-personalised products and experiences for each individual client. FintechOS has a hub of 20+ pre-packed automation processors, 150 integrated data sources and 50+ open source apps, ready to go. These APIs and core product business solutions work with Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle and other proven tools.