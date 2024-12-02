Deloitte, ForgeRock to help organizations secure and handle digital identities

ForgeRocks customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions enable organizations to securely identify, protect and respect the preferences of each customer on different types of devices, apps or services.

Working in concert, Deloitte will make ForgeRock identity solutions available as a managed service, making it possible for businesses of all kinds—financial services, retail, media and more—to create omnichannel experiences and build secure, personalized customer relationships.

A recent study sponsored by ForgeRock found that nearly 9 in 10 consumers have deep concerns about the security and privacy of their personal information. Similarly, 92% of consumers believe they should have control over what personal information is automatically collected.