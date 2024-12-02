Deloitte, AWS collaborate on digital banking services

Featuring Deloitte’s digital banking platform aimed at helping banks and non-banks deliver improved customer experiences, modernise legacy product platforms, drive efficiency, and bring products and services on AWS to market in a faster manner, the collaboration with AWS will enable Deloitte to help banks and non-bank financial services providers alike bring new value for their businesses in a marketplace that is increasingly competitive.

Aimed at helping institutions operate more efficiently and with less friction, the BankingSuite suite solution offers a digital-first back office, providing internal employees with a single view of the customer and financial products, such as crypto acquisition for consumers or invoicing for SMBs, integrated within the banking app. Apart from leveraging AWS associated advantages, the BankingSuite technology stack uses the following Amazon products:

Amazon Connect for contact centre case management;

Amazon Connect Cases for call centre case management;

Amazon Pinpoint for customer engagement management;

Amazon Cognito for end-user security.

Deloitte’s ConvergePROSPERITY BankingSuite on AWS offers a next generation banking platform to banking and other financial services organizations that can help accelerate bringing new customer capabilities to market on the cloud with its banking solutions that are ready to deploy. The platform provides banks and non-banks with the ability to enable customer-centric features in a quick manner, such as cross-product offers, rewards, and contextual omni-channel experiences.

Deloitte’s press release features a case study centring around Western Union, with whom Deloitte worked to bring a mixture of business strategy, digital banking experience, and technology to help the company with building and launching a digital banking offering in Germany, Romania, and Poland.











Consumers’ banking preferences are shifting towards digital channels and banks are continuing to build on digital transformations as, following the pandemic, one-third of consumers have stated that they are now using digital banking channels more frequently, as per a Deloitte survey entitled ‘Building on the digital banking momentum’. Having this in mind, the Deloitte and AWS collaboration aims to give banks a way to expedite innovation and provide increasingly personalised digital banking capabilities that match consumers’ expectations.

Speaking on the partnership, Deloitte officials have stated that the ConvergePROSPERITY BankingSuite allows banks to ‘bring technology innovation to the forefront’ so that they can create targeted offerings at the pace expected by their customers. Combining the power of Deloitte’s deep sector and technology experience together with the security and scale of AWS, and breadth and depth of AWS services, the solution helps build an enterprise-class banking platform to help clients create tech-forward and customer-centric digital banking.





Deloitte’s Converge platforms

Deloitte’s Converge platforms include including ConvergePROSPERITY, ConvergeHEALTH, and ConvergeCONSUMER are used by banking, insurance, life sciences, health care, retail, and consumer companies in over 30 countries. Having regulatory experience in financial services, strategy, and implementation, ConvergePROSPERITY helps organisations improve customer experience, expand product offerings, acquire new customers, reduce customer acquisition costs, and deliver strong return on investment goals from technology investments.

Powered by over USD 750 million investment in research and development, talent and alliances over five years, Converge by Deloitte aims to help reinvent and reimagine industries by leveraging Deloitte’s ecosystem.