Deloitte, AllClear ID launch GDPR customer notification services

The collaboration will offer Customer Breach Support (CBS) to businesses, the first and only managed service in Europe that establishes and guarantees 72-hour readiness and the large-scale deployment of customer response and notification operations in the event of a data breach, according to the official press release. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s 20 years’ experience running managed services for its clients, with AllClear ID’s 12 years of experience managing over 5,000 data breach responses.

Any business with customers in the EU, or targeting individuals in the EU, needs a comprehensive breach response plan in place, encompassing customer notification and identity protection. A successful GDPR-compliant plan relies on speed of notification and quality of response.

To learn more about GDPR regulation, what it is and how it applies, not only in Europe, but in US and Asia as well, check out also these editorials GDPR: A sign of things to come for non-EU merchants? and The EU GDPR raises the bar for data security, privacy and protection.