Delivery Hero integrates APMs globally with IXOPAY

Ever since its founding in 2011, Delivery Hero has been expanding worldwide and is currently handling food and drink deliveries in over 40 countries, with more than 310.000 restaurant partners. When expanding to new markets, the company considers local preferences and requirements, including offering popular local payment methods to both customers and partners.

Together with IXOPAY, Delivery Hero has recently integrated a multitude of alternative payment methods (APMs) for Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, enabling their couriers to collect cash and transfer it to a digital wallet solution, thereby streamlining their billing, accounting, and cash management processes.

Delivery Hero is not alone in relying on the IXOPAY Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Other enterprise merchants such as the Österreichische Post (Austrian Post), who selected IXOPAY after an RFP process in 2018, as well as regulated payment service providers and acquirers are building on the strengths of the scalable payment orchestration platform.