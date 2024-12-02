Deliveroo exits German market

According to Ecommerce News, Deliveroo wants to focus on growing its operations in other markets around the world.

In April 2015, Deliveroo expanded internationally by launching its food delivery platform in Paris and Berlin. Since then, it expanded its service throughout Germany. In 2018, Deliveroo said it would rather focus on Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, and Frankfurt, but shortly after the food delivery startup exited these German cities.

In 2018, Delivery Hero was another food delivery player to exit the German market, selling its German division to Takeway.