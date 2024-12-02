Advertising will be planned for Deliveroo’s order tracker page, and it is expected for new formats to launch over the next months of 2022, alongside sponsored search listings.

Currently, Deliveroo partners can use the platform’s advertising services through sponsored positioning for restaurant and grocery partners. The new advertising platform will include delivery-only ‘Editions’ kitchens and rapid grocery delivery ‘HOP’ stores, which will allow brands to et relevant content and samples alongside consumers’ food and grocery deliveries.

Delivery counts for over 8 million active consumers monthly and it operates in over 200 locations across the UK, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy, Australia, Singapore, and others.

Advertising on Deliveroo will include partnerships with other restaurants and FMCG companies, mainly focusing on grocery delivery. Deliveroo Media and Ecommerce is expected to first launch in the UK before other global markets and will count for over 170,000 restaurants and nearly 13,000 grocers