Deliverect, a food tech SaaS company, has partnered with FreedomPay to get white-labelled payment orchestration capabilities into its ecosystem.

This aims to enable multiple payment providers across different channels and locations to manage payments with ease, a solution tailored to meet the demands of restaurant operators. Leveraging FreedomPay’s gateway technology, Deliverect will offer a white-label solution that improves ecommerce and in-store payments, helping multi-location QSRs and enterprise restaurant chains globally to improve their payment systems through a single integration.

Improving payment orchestration for restaurant chains

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. It offers an API-first software that supports enterprises of all sizes to sell and deliver across 52 markets. Currently, the company supports establishments such as Taco Bell, Burger King UK, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger.

The partnership with FreedomPay aims to simplify reconciliation, reporting, and fund management across multiple processors. With the integration, restaurant operators can access insights into guest purchasing history, which helps with loyalty programmes and cross-channel marketing promotions. The integrated FreedomPay solution is available to Deliverect customers in the US, the UK, the EU, Mexico, and Canada.

This, together with the recent launch of Deliverect Resolve, an AI-driven solution that protects up to 70% of revenue loss from fraudulent refund claims, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting restaurants in payment operations and protecting revenue across their digital ecosystem. With the new solution, restaurants can also maintain their ability to choose and work with their preferred payment processors and have access to negotiated payment rates while reducing operational overhead.

FreedomPay aims to allow Deliverect to unify systems across its entire estate, contributing to payment operations development for the QSR industry. Deliverect believes that, by bringing payment orchestration directly into its ecosystem, it gains the ability to offer its customers a single global platform that accepts all payment types while allowing them to work with their preferred providers.