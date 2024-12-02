Delhi Metro transit tickets to be added to Uber's mobile app

Moreover, they will soon be able to purchase train tickets from within the Uber app as well. As per Uber, after riders enter a destination, they’ll have the option to see ‘Public Transport’ as an option alongside ‘UberGo’, ‘Premier’, and ‘UberPool’. After selecting the ‘Public Transport’ feature, riders will see the fastest and cheapest routes, as well as real-time schedules such as departure time for public transportation. This also includes Metro and buses and walking directions, to and from nearby Metro stations and bus stops.

Uber has also signed a last-mile connectivity deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that will enable drivers to pick up and drop off passengers at 210 Metro stations across the city.