In essence, this collaboration improves both the deposit and the payout process for Betly’s customers across its online real-money casino and sports betting profile.











Providing a secure iGaming cashier experience

Delaware North’s interacting gaming division chose Nuvei to leverage its local acquiring capabilities in the US to provide a wide range of deposit options, including accepting card payment deposits and enable the relevant payout methods demanded by players. These include real-time account-to-account transactions via Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer product.

Delaware North’s aim is to provide a safe and reliable iGaming cashier experience in the US for its customers and players.





Latest updates on Nuvei

One of Nuvei’s most recent updates involves obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals to move forward with its acquisition by Neon Maple Purchaser, a special-purpose entity by Advent International.

First announced in April, the all-cash transaction was valued at USD 6.3 billion, with the support of major shareholders including Philip Fayer, Novacap Management Inc., and CDPQ.

In October 2024, Nuvei started its collaboration with BigCommerce to allow the latter’s customers to leverage Nuvei’s suite of omnichannel payment solutions. By joining forces, the companies integrated online and offline payment experiences though a unified processing solution.

Nuvei offered, among others, features such as payment acceptance, pre-authorisation, refund management and incorporation of 3DS2 technology.

In August 2024, Nuvei partnered with Fintech360 to launch a new cashier solution. By collaborating, the companies aimed to facilitate secure and optimised digital transactions for the forex B2B landscape. Nuvei and Fintech360 aimed to encourage forex businesses and clients to utilise Fintech360’s offerings to increase their productivity levels.

