Deko secures its finance lending platform partners with Featurespace

Deko will use Featurespaces ARIC Fraud Hub to boost the capabilities of its retail originations technology, increasing the security benefits of its platform. The artificial intelligence integration will also form part of Deko’s payment solutions toolkit, which allows the company to provide even tighter security to its point of sale technology.

The technology platform will use the ARIC Fraud Hub to identify and prevent transactional fraud in real time. The ARIC Fraud Hub allows Deko to maintain its place as a secure technology provider that uses the same systems as some of the world’ largest banks, payment processors and merchant acquirers.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.