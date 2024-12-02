Deko partners with Aero Commerce

Through this partnership, Aero has directly integrated Deko's Newpay product, a digital credit account, that helps to improve conversion rates and encourages repeat spending.
Aero is an ecommerce platform that is designed with the evolving needs of retailers in mind. A main aspect of Aero Commerce’s approach involves close collaboration with a carefully curated network of over 150 ecommerce development agencies. These agencies are important in crafting online stores for retailers.
With this collaboration, Deko’s Embedded Checkout Finance solution will enable Aero Commerce’s agencies to offer a product that opens up access to finance for consumers and improves commercials for merchants. From product integration to the end-customer journey, Deko’s technology is designed with the aim to minimise friction points as well as offer a smooth credit experience for partners natively within their software platforms. The Newpay product itself is designed with the intention to provide one of the widest and affordable range of credit options on the market.
More about Deko and its recent developments
Based in the UK, Deko’s checkout finance platform is multi-lender, multi-product aggregation solution that aims to allow merchants to provide fast and seamless access to a range of finance options at the point of sale. Deko’s offering caters to a wide spectrum of basket sizes up to GBP 25.000, aiming to make it easier for merchants to convert baskets from small to large in their checkout.
In April 2023, the company launched
the fourth version of its end-to-end checkout finance solution, available to users in the UK. With this new launch, retailers would be able to offer an augmented finance experience to consumers. The aim is to enable a streamlined application experience for every consumer – where different lender application forms and data entry requirements, appear in a single, consistent journey.
More about Aero Commerce and its recent developments
Based in the UK, Aero Commerce provides an ecommerce platform that intends to positively impact infrastructure costs. Retailers are able to choose from various payment solutions on the market, which helps them remain competitive as well as keep more of their earnings. The company also aims to keep infrastructure cost low and businesses profitable for merchants.
In February 2023, Aero Commerce partnered with
payments solutions company, Boodil, to enable A2A payments through the Aero platform. With the partnership, online customers will have the possibility to make payments in a secure and efficient manner. Moreover, merchants and traders would be able to access Boodil’s Pay by Bank, an account-to-account payment solution, with no bespoke integration process required since the product offers plug-and-pay onboarding, enabling them to save up to 75% of the money per transaction.