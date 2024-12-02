Deko partners with Aero Commerce





Through this partnership, Aero has directly integrated Deko's Newpay product, a digital credit account, that helps to improve conversion rates and encourages repeat spending.





Aero is an ecommerce platform that is designed with the evolving needs of retailers in mind. A main aspect of Aero Commerce’s approach involves close collaboration with a carefully curated network of over 150 ecommerce development agencies. These agencies are important in crafting online stores for retailers.













With this collaboration, Deko’s Embedded Checkout Finance solution will enable Aero Commerce’s agencies to offer a product that opens up access to finance for consumers and improves commercials for merchants. From product integration to the end-customer journey, Deko’s technology is designed with the aim to minimise friction points as well as offer a smooth credit experience for partners natively within their software platforms. The Newpay product itself is designed with the intention to provide one of the widest and affordable range of credit options on the market.

More about Deko and its recent developments

Based in the UK, Deko’s checkout finance platform is multi-lender, multi-product aggregation solution that aims to allow merchants to provide fast and seamless access to a range of finance options at the point of sale. Deko’s offering caters to a wide spectrum of basket sizes up to GBP 25.000, aiming to make it easier for merchants to convert baskets from small to large in their checkout.









In April 2023, the company launched the fourth version of its end-to-end checkout finance solution, available to users in the UK. With this new launch, retailers would be able to offer an augmented finance experience to consumers. The aim is to enable a streamlined application experience for every consumer – where different lender application forms and data entry requirements, appear in a single, consistent journey.

More about Aero Commerce and its recent developments