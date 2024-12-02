



By acquiring Z-Credit and Z2C, Dejavoo intends to advance its commitment to growth, expansion, and the provision of enhanced payment solutions to its clients. Z-Credit and Z2C are providers of payment gateway software and hardware development and distribution for the region. In addition, representatives from Dejavoo underlined that the acquisition of Z-Credit, which serves the Israeli ecommerce and POS market, is set to further improve their company’s ability to deliver resellers and merchants new and advanced payment devices, transaction processing, service, and support. Through this, Dejavoo aims to work towards solidifying its position in the Israeli market.











Dejavoo’s development strategy

Since its launch, Dejavoo has been offering products and services developed to enable US-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their operations. The company’s allegiance to continuously improve its solutions works towards allowing its clients and their merchants to compete in the current competitive marketplace. The decision to acquire Z-Credit can also be attributed to a shared commitment to tailor and deliver Android-based POS hardware and payment transaction switching, as well as advanced software solutions.



Moreover, the announcement follows the long-term collaboration between Dejavoo and Z-Credit, with the latter’s officials mentioning their company’s plans to work together to increase their capabilities and deliver more value to clients. In addition, Z-Credit is set to utilise Dejavoo’s technology and knowledge to provide efficient payment solutions to its users, with the cooperation between the two companies already enabling new service offerings, including Tap to Pay technology which was adopted by several integrators in the market.