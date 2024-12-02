Degussa Bank, Giromatch partner for virtual Visa credit card

As part of the project, corporate customers will be able to use the card for shopping and benefit from a “liquidity advantage” due to longer payment terms.

The two partners aim to continually observe the customers’ feedback in order to develop the digital application and to transfer the experience to other product groups.

Giromatch will access applicants’ information via an API and summarise it for Degussa Bank. The digital account view will enables an overview of the financial data of a company, therefore creating the basis for loan decisions. The loan decision will be the bank’s responsibility, Giromatch acting as a digital real-time data processor.