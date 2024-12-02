Degica's KOMOJU platform releases European and Asian payment solutions

Company officials stated that with this release, they are enabling merchants outside of Europe to tap into the continent’s customer base by offering a range of payment options, while businesses around the world, including ones in Europe, can now ensure customers in China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines are similarly able to use local and familiar payment options to buy their goods and services.

New solutions added to KOMOJU include China’s Alipay, which accounts for over 55% of mainland China’s digital wallet market share, WeChat Pay, which accounts for 38%, and UnionPay that has more than 7 billion cards issued in China alone, according to the press release.

In Europe, solutions added include iDEAL, which holds around a 60% share of the Dutch e-commerce payments market. Elsewhere, the platform also adds solutions such as Germany’s Giropay, which is used by around 54% of the country’s aduls, the BLIK bank transfer solution, which accounts for 53% of all payments in Poland, and Paysafecard’s prepaid voucher / code-based solution.

Degica’s mission is to create an even playing field for international business, and that starts with simplifying cross-border ecommerce for merchants worldwide. Its first step, back in 2014, was to help the Steam platform enter the Japanese market. Since then, it has worked to open up the same service to all merchants selling to customers in Japan and South Korea. Now, however, marks the biggest expansion yet, plugging in a range of European and Asian payment methods to its KOMOJU platform and establishing its credentials as a global player.