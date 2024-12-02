Degica launches 41 payment apps on Shopify

The release enables merchants to use a single account to accept payments through a wide range of trusted methods, including Konbini and Paidy in Japan or Alipay in China. The announcement comes shortly after Shopify mentioned that it is updating the way merchants connects to PSPs. According to the new specifications, all PSPs are now required to provide their services via an app in the Shopify App Store.

Degica’s solution covers all major payment methods across China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and APAC countries. The list of supported payment methods on the Shopify App Store include all major credit card schemes (Visa, Mastercard, AMEX), LINE Pay, Konbini, AliPay, UnionPay, WeChat Pay, etc.

