Deezer partners with French ecommerce website Cdiscount

Cdiscount will offer four months’ worth of subscription to Deezer Premium with the purchase of a range of electronic products such as TVs and smartphones. Deezer will also join the website’s loyalty programme by the end of the year.

Charles Jaubert, VP, Partner Strategy and Business Development at Deezer, has stated on the partnership that ‘growing through B2B partnerships is a key pillar of Deezer’s strategy.











Deezer’s recent activity

French streaming platform Deezer has 9.4 million subscribers, according to its half-year results posted earlier this year. The latter results showed that though the platform’s popularity in France has been growing steadily (up 10.7% year-on-year), its subscriptions worldwide dropped overall by 2.9%. Deezer did, however, see a 12.1% jump in revenue, to a total of EUR 219.4 million.

Last month, Deezer launched a partnership with German media company RTL Deutschland, in which Deezer would be the music and audio book partner for the German broadcaster’s streaming app, RTL+ Musik.

Deezer has recently started testing a meditation app, Zen, in Belgium, which offers music and activity materials such as yoga. CEO Jeronimo Folgueira called it a ‘highly profitable cross-sell opportunity,’ as reported by Musically, and said that the app would launch elsewhere next year.

The company also recently launched a novel ad campaign across Germany, France and Brazil, in a bid to attract young people to its platform. The campaign entailed the creation of posters which could be listened to, and which explained the influence of music on our moods and perceptions.





Music streaming in France

According to figures from French trade body SNEP, digital revenues (from streaming and downloads) contributed 70% of total revenue from the sale of recorded music in the country in 2021. Streaming contributed 97% of digital revenue (EUR 492 million). The revenue from streaming marked a 15.2% rise from 2020.

The volume of streaming in France jumped from 85 billion in 2020 to 93.5 billion in 2021. There were 10 million paid subscriptions for audio streaming in 2021.

According to figures from Statista, revenue from France’s music streaming market is expected to reach USD 0.91 billion this year, and to enjoy a CAGR rate of 6.61% between now and 2027, reaching USD 1.25 billion by 2027.