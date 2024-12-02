Deem, Conferma Pay roll out payment programme for the travel industry

The new program allows corporations to use virtual payment solutions for travel spend, from hotel bookings to airfare and ground transportation. This solution is aimed to help corporations mitigate security and fraud, especially in regions or countries with higher levels of fraudulent activity.

The virtual payment programme service is available for hotel content across all GDS with a direct integration to Conferma Pay via their API and is available for profiled and non-profiled users of the platform. The system also supports custom PNR remarks by leveraging Deem’s PNR Editor functionality.The new functionality will be available to customers by the end of Q3 of 2019.

Conferma Pay is globally connected to more than 500 travel management companies and is integrated with all major card schemes, serving more than 36 banking partners.