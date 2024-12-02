Deel acquires Atlantic Money





Following this announcement, this acquisition is set to strengthen Deel’s payments infrastructure in the region of Europe, as well as integrate Atlantic Money’s fintech expertise into the company.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Deel’s acquisition of Atlantic Money

Atlantic Money was developed in order to design and launch an optimised, secure, and affordable money transfer solution for companies and individuals alike. By joining Deel, the firm will have the possibility to combine its efficient approach to offering financial services with Deel’s comprehensive platform. This process is expected to improve the overall financial ecosystem for businesses that operate globally, as well as provide customers with an enhanced and secure money transfer experience.

At the same time, Deel will continue to focus on its mission to make running a business easier and safer, including the process of optimising the manner in which workers make global payments securely and efficiently. Atlantic Money is set to work with Deel in order to share insights and develop technologies that will benefit companies managing workforces on an international scale. In addition, for clients and customers, the accounts, transfers, and security will remain intact.

Furthermore, the companies will combine their suite of solutions and expertise in order to accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape while providing customers with an optimised experience as well.