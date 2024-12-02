



DECTA is a global provider of payment technology that offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including acquiring, issuing, processing, white-label gateways, and a digital banking platform. DECTA serves merchants, banks, payment service providers, and fintech companies.

With offices across Europe, including Ireland, Cyprus, the UK, and Latvia, DECTA empowers businesses to grow. It's a fully authorised platform that is supported by direct licences with Mastercard and Visa, certification from UnionPay International, and integration with various global and local payment methods.

Key insights from the report

The report titled "What SMEs Need From Their Payment Provider" is based on a survey of over 2,000 nationally representative consumers. It highlights key trends that are likely to transform how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) approach their payment strategies. While consumers continue to demand speed and convenience at checkout, there is an increasing preference for security over speed. This shift emphasises the urgent need for SMEs to optimise their fraud prevention tactics.

Furthermore, the report reveals that a important number of respondents believe SMEs should offer the same advanced payment technologies as larger corporations. This includes a growing interest in alternative payment methods (APMs), such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Open Banking, reflecting changing consumer preferences.

Price remains a critical concern for consumers; however, the difficulty in obtaining refunds from SMEs has also been identified as a major deterrent, an area where smaller businesses often lag their larger counterparts.

The research highlights a strong desire among consumers for SMEs to establish a robust online presence, with many actively seeking to engage with smaller enterprises through the internet.



