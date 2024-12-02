DECTA receives Visa Ready certification as Fintech Enablement Partner

DECTA is entering the partnership as an issuer and acquirer processor, with two of its payment products, third party technical processing, and white label payment gateway, approved for the programme.

Joining the Visa Ready programme indicates that DECTA is eligible to provide banks and financial institutions with payment processing solutions that are fully compliant with Visa’s global standards around security and functionality and trusted by the global payments ecosystem.

DECTA is a payment processing company. It provides a complete range of digital payment services designed with the needs of merchants, banks, and payment service providers in mind. Their products include payment acquiring solutions, BIN sponsorship and white label card issuing, white label payment gateway, and third party technical payment processing.

