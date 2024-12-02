DECTA partners with Zimpler for instant payments across Europe

Zimpler payment solution is now included as a standard payment method under the DECTA Acquiring Services. The functionality is currently available in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with plans to extend the coverage to Peru, Denmark, Norway, UK, and Brazil markets in the near future.

Key features that Zimpler’s payment method offers are immediate account-to-account (A2A) transactions, integration with major banks in their service area, seamless B2C payments and payouts, and no chargebacks.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Decta stated that they are working to improve the payment experience of their clients and their customers. Zimpler is a fit addition to their service offering, adding flexibility, immediacy, and security to their B2C and B2B transactions.

DECTA is a global payment processing company, a certified member of Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay International. Its payment acquiring services provide a technological foundation for merchants and financial institutions across EEA and UK, enabling digital payments via various payment methods, in multiple currencies, and in compliance with the latest PSD2/SCA requirements.