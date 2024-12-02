



Following this announcement, by integrating Klarna into its White Label Payment Gateway, DECTA partners and businesses will be given the possibility to offer customers frictionless, flexible payment options that enhance the overall shopping experience and drive higher conversion rates.

In addition, both DECTA and Klarna will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the DECTA x Klarna integration

Through the incorporation of Klarna into DECTA’s White-Label Payment Gateway, businesses will be enabled to activate Klarna as a payment method with no additional integrations. These benefits apply whether the client is a merchant, PSP, or financial institution, as the company’s API-driven, fully cloud-based solution focuses on providing easy adoption and a streamlined user experience.

In addition, DECTA’s Payment Gateway users will have the possibility to benefit from offering Klarna’s Pay Later options (this will include installments, interest-free financing, and full payments at a later date), a secure checkout experience, increasing sales and reducing card abandonment (customers will be more likely to complete purchases when they have flexible options), as well as expanding into new markets around the world.

Furthermore, by combining DECTA’s payment infrastructure with Klarna’s BNPL solutions, the integration will also focus on providing merchants and traders with the capability to access multiple secure and efficient tools that aim to improve their checkout flows and enhance the overall customer retention.



