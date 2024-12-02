Decred now listed on OKCoin marketplace

Authorized OKCoin customers can now deposit and withdraw Decred (DCR), and starting tomorrow, they can trade against USD, BTC and ETH.

At present, the majority of cryptocurrencies are accessible only by first purchasing bitcoin or ether with fiat currency, then using that bitcoin or ether to buy altcoins. With more investors starting to look seriously at digital currencies, the demand for fiat-to-crypto listings is growing. Only a handful of altcoins, now including Decred, have secured fiat on-ramps in the US.

Launched in 2016 by BTC developers, Decred aims to be a self-funded and self-directed digital currency. Built upon the pillars of sovereignty, transparency, inclusivity, privacy, and security, Decred allows all stakeholders to vote on the rules and budget.