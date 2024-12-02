DebitWay.ca offers Direct Debit Transfer to Canadian PSPs

By offering DebitWay’s DDT, payment service providers can present their existing online merchants access to over 500 banks in over 50 countries, merchants who are likely already looking for ways to process international transaction requests and benefit from a global payment gateway service.

PSP’s who sign on to provide merchants with DebitWay’s DDT payment method will also be equipped to grant their merchant partners transactions that are immune to charge backs/reversals.

DebitWay.ca is a certified payment provider which provides INTERAC Online Payment (IOP) solutions. Currently, participating financial institutions include BMO Bank of Montreal, RBC Royal Bank of Canada, Scotia bank and TD Canada Trust.