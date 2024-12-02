DebitWay releases Bundle feature and Master Merchant Control Panel

Merchants who operate multiple ecommerce websites will no longer have to apply for a separate payment processing account when seeking to add an alternative payment method to any of their websites. The initial application process with DebitWay will now allow merchants to incorporate any of the Bundle’s options.

DebitWay.ca is a certified payment provider which provides INTERAC Online Payment (IOP) solutions. Currently, participating financial institutions include BMO Bank of Montreal, RBC Royal Bank of Canada, Scotia bank and TD Canada Trust.