DebitWay launches new turnkey payment processing service for e-tailers

On 26 February, 2015 DebitWay unveiled it’s plan to help client e-tailers with Magento by offering to expand their payment processing reach and methods as well as committing to undertake the integration for those partners who are seeking to take advantage of this service.

DebitWay’s turnkey service provides e-tailers and their electronic businesses with online payment processing capabilities. DebitWay has incorporated Credit Card Process (CCP) solutions to their family of online payment processing options, particularly to help merchants in High Risk industries like Digital Currency, Remittance, Replica, Gaming, PSPs and Payday.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, since 2004, DebitWay continues to be a Certified Payment Service Providers company, as well as a Payment Provider of INTERAC Online Payment (IOP) solution in Canada. DebitWay merchant partners continue to benefit of being able to accept bank payments in real-time instantly.