DebitWay enters agreement with Expresscoin

As an online payment service provider, DebitWay.ca is helping merchants acquire the mandatory bank accounts required to launch or expand their business ventures.

DebitWay.ca is a certified payment provider which provides INTERAC Online Payment (IOP) solutions. Currently, participating financial institutions include BMO Bank of Montreal, RBC Royal Bank of Canada, Scotia bank and TD Canada Trust.

Expresscoin allows customers to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Blackcoin with debit cards, while importing wallet addresses from other services into their accounts. Its Android application lets users manage their accounts and wallets, and track both orders and balances from their mobile devices.