DDoS attacks on ecommerce providers ramped up on Black Friday

On Black Friday, Link11’s Security Operations Centre saw DDoS attacks on ecommerce providers’ increase by over 70% compared with other days in November 2018. On Cyber Monday, attacks increased by 109% compared with the November average.

Ecommerce providers have two options to protect their websites and infrastructure against DDoS attacks. They can invest in expanding their infrastructure to absorb peak loads with their own resources: however, DDoS attackers are usually one step ahead of their victims in being able to deliver large-scale attacks to overwhelm services.

So as DDoS attackers find more ways to exploit vulnerabilities in online platforms due in part to the accessibility of DDoS for hire platforms, ecommerce providers are advised to deploy an adaptable cloud defence system to thwart DDoS attacks. Companies with online infrastructures that offer delivery and or payment processing services are particularly at risk from DDoS incidents in the run-up to the Christmas holiday, according to the official press release.