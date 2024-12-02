DDM Bitcoin adds biometric authentication for Android

The virtual currency exchange already employs two-factor authentication (2FA) methods. These methods include SMS authentication, email authentication, and one-time code used in application authentication for Smartphones.

The company informed its customers about the new security measure via a notice posted on its website. The notification states that the biometrics authentication will utilise the Polarify app that allows customers to use their face, voice, or fingerprints to log in to their accounts.

The biometrics authentication method will initially be available for use on Android devices only. However, the company has indicated that it is working on the possibility of introducing the same functionality on iOS devices.

DDM also informed users that the full functionality of the biometrics system will depend on the type of terminal available on the smartphone. Thus, some phones may not support the system, while different terminals may require different biometrics.

The virtual currency exchange also informed all parties that it would be ending support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS), older protocols that helped in securing the company’s system. Effective this date, the company’s trading system and web service will not work on all devices that do not support the new TLS v 1.2. Unsupported devices that will not work include PCs, tablets, Smartphones, and web browsers.