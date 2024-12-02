DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with PayBy for a cashless entertainment sector

In support of the UAE government’s vision to create a secure financial ecosystem for merchants and consumers, and its drive towards digital transformation across all sectors, PayBy’s widely accepted, user-friendly platform will now be in use across hotels, malls, and other tourism establishments.

Financial transactions on PayBy are protected by technologies, including an AI-based fraud management system to detect unauthorised activities, which is PCI-DSS compliant. By offering security to guests’ payments at participating establishments and entities across the emirate, PayBy will support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to be a tourism destination equipped with digital infrastructure, according to the press release. With the current global concerns around hygiene and safety, the use of PayBy’s system will also play a role in minimising touch points across the emirate.