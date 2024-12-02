



Through this strategic move, DCS Innov aims to further advance its global expansion plans, especially into the US and European markets. Before completing the acquisition, the company assigned HolyWally to provide a WaaS solution which includes core payment services delivered by DCS Card Centre (DCSCC), such as cards, virtual bank accounts, and Web3 payments through DCS Tokens, in a mobile app available both on iOS and Android platforms. The solution is set to enable fintech firms and non-finance-related companies to introduce a mobile app with payment and loyalty features without being required to develop new infrastructure.











In addition to basic payment services, the wallet solution embeds access to add-on products that were integrated with several partners, including remittance, in-app QR payments, and live chat, among others. Currently, the wallet app solution by DCS Innov, named InstaWally, is prepared for sale and ready to onboard clients in the third quarter of 2024.

HolyWally’s acquisition and DCS Innov’s development plans

By successfully completing the acquisition, DCS Innov is set to be able to globally provide InstaWally and offer an optimised WaaS solution that enables firms to deliver the same payment experience to their end users within a single app. Also, DCS Innov plans to leverage HollyWally’s existing client base to enter affiliate agreements that assist the payment capabilities within InstaWally across multiple geographic areas. Through this, the company aims to create a convenient and efficient ‘Lift-&-Shift’ model where clients can incorporate once with the app and provide it to their users without supplementary integrations.



Furthermore, DCS Innov intends to utilise the acquisition of HolyWally to establish itself as a worldwide provider of WaaS and Cards-as-a-Service for fintech firms and non-finance-related companies. Representatives from HolyWally mentioned that, since 2021, their company expanded its presence and capabilities, providing services to clients located across the US, Europe, and Singapore. HolyWally and DCS Innov share a commitment to equipping fintechs, brands, and retailers with an adaptable platform that serves the needs and demands of end users. By merging their features under a single entity, the two companies plan to scale resources and take their solution into global markets efficiently.