DCR Strategies to launch TruCash m-wallet

With the TruCash NFC Mobile Wallet app, card members using an NFC enabled Android device can make tap and go NFC payments, send money, and view detailed transaction history. The TruCash Mobile Wallet application works with all Android, IOS, and Blackberry smartphones. NFC functionalities are limited to Android and Blackberry.

Customers can use the solution anywhere that Visa/MasterCard cards are accepted.

The TruCash Mobile Wallet has the option to load multiple loyalty cards into the application for points accumulation and tap and go rewards. Digitized prepaid and loyalty cards can be scanned or input via card number into the app.

The wallet application will be available for DCR clients to deliver a branded version for their consumers.

In recent news, DCR Strategies | TruCash (DCR) has selected transaction technology provider Carta Worldwide, to deliver payment solutions including NFC mobile payments, virtual prepaid and integrated loyalty programs using both conventional and host card emulation (HCE) payment methods.