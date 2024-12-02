DCR Strategies teams up with Mobetize

DCR and Mobetize have extended their existing partnership to provide Mobetize mobile financial services and products to DCR prepaid card users in North America.

DCR Strategies is an international provider of program management for prepaid cards, debit cards, loyalty products, payroll and government solutions, along with its points-to-cash loyalty platform dubbed TruCash.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a technology provider of mobile commerce payment solutions. Mobetizes platform provides mobile-based bill management solutions, payments, recharge, domestic money transfers, international remittances, point-of-sale functionality and other related technologies.

In recent news, Mobetize, a mobile money enabler offering partners technologies for digital and mobile commerce payment solutions, has appointed Mr. Richard Morecroft as strategic advisor.