DCR Strategies and Carta Worldwide partner on mobile payments

Under the agreement, DCR and Carta are set to bring mobile gifting, loyalty and payment solutions to retailers and corporations looking to engage customers through mobile channels.

DCR Strategies is an international provider of program management for incentive-based prepaid cards, debit cards, loyalty products, payroll and government solutions, along with its points-to-cash loyalty platform dubbed TruCash.

Carta Worldwide is an international provider of digital transaction technology, specializing in mobile and emerging payments.

In recent news, Carta Worldwide has unveiled the launch of its technology pilot with Banco Sabadell, delivering host card emulation (HCE) for NFC mobile payments.