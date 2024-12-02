DCC has a key role in the ATM market

The recently released material covers several areas including an introduction and explanation of DCC, the meaning of DCC through the cardholder’s eyes, key aspects for acquirers, card brands and their approach to DCC as well as foreign cash withdrawals.

According to the source, DCC an excellent opportunity for ATM network operators to upgrade their customer service while increasing their profitability at the same time. Andrew Martin, CEO of Retail-BCG, has also mentioned that DCC at the ATM can have a material effect on the profitability of an ATM and is an additional service which ATM network operators cannot afford to miss.

RBCG is an ATM consultancy and advisory service and is the parent company for the ATM Management business, which provides all required services to allow deployment of ATMs.

