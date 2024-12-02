



The debt resolution company has introduced its latest technological service to improve the support it offers to its customers and to optimise their financial well-being.











Customer research overview

DCBL’s tech team has built the app based on its understanding of customers and insights from the industry, allowing it to provide support to its users at any hour, within the app.

DCBL conducted consumer research that included 2.000 adults from the UK, finding that 93% of them felt more in control of their finances when a mobile app was available.

The study also revealed a need to expand the communications and payment channels, with customer support available via phone call, email, or WhatsApp. Moreover, a growing number of people prefer digital and self-serve options, the data highlighted.

The potential benefits of the technology span all age groups, with 88% of 25- to 34-year-olds stating that the app can help them pay bills on time, while 84% of those aged 65 and above reported that digital technology enables them to manage their finances.

Building on these findings, DCBL has designed its app to support individuals of all ages, income levels, and backgrounds, while also maintaining its existing communication channels.

The smartphone integration provides customers with complete visibility of their debts, enabling them to manage them effectively.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, featuring an interactive dashboard that provides an optimal customer experience for users. Users can view outstanding payments, access and link past cases, examine corresponding evidence, make payments, update their personal details, and contact the DCBL customer support team for further assistance.