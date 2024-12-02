DCB Bank, M2P launch mobile wallet service YAP

DCB Bank has partnered with M2P to offer the YAP digital payment suite targeting businesses going digital and looking to adopt bank-grade solutions. The platform will enable retail brands and businesses to provide digital payment suites on their websites and mobile applications.

The Banks digital wallet can be embedded into any website or mobile application. Its features include one-click checkout and instant processing of refunds as well as voucher and coupon offers.

What`s more, customers have the option to add a Visa Prepaid Card linked to their digital wallets to power online commerce transactions and payments to offline merchants.