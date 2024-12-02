DCB Bank launches open banking platform

DCB Bank runs a global innovation programme — DCB Bank Innovation Carnival — wherein it enables the relationship with the fintech and startup ecosystem. The Open Banking Platform is aimed to offer a stronger foundation for this ecosystem and allow fintechs and startups to test their technology and software.

DCB Bank Limited is a private sector scheduled commercial bank in India. It has a network of 331 branches. and around 505 ATMs in the country. It offers products to individuals, small and medium businesses, rural banking and mid corporates across the branch network. DCB Bank also serves a client base of NRI customers from over 100 countries across the world. DCB NRI Banking offers Fixed Deposit interest rates in the country.