Following this announcement, Thales is set to issue over two million cards to DBS Taiwan for its credit card renewal following its merger with Citibank.

In addition, the collaboration is set to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.





DBS Taiwan is the leading issuer of PLA cards in Asia, which are a bio-sourced and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic. Starting in 2020, with the support of Thales, DBS Taiwan issued Asia's first bio-sourced credit card.

Moreover, Thales is now enabling DBS Taiwan to revamp its Eco Card and supported the re-issuance of over 2 million cards following the acquisition of Citi's consumer banking business in Taiwan.

According to the official press release, over a million of these cards are made from eco-friendly bio-sourced Polylactic Acid (PLA), aligning with DBS' goal for sustainable products. The Thales Bio-sourced PLA card is derived from renewable resources like non-edible corn, making it one of the most eco-friendly payment cards available. It is also the world's first UL Environmental Claim Validation (ECV)* certified eco-friendly payment card, accredited by the global science safety leader UL.

In addition, DBS Taiwan even incorporated the concept of green consumption into its card value proposition. This includes offering rebates for low-carbon transportation and partnering with the DBS Foundation to encourage cardholders to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle by supporting social entrepreneurship through the purchase of goods and services.



More about Thales

Thales is a worldwide company that specialises in advanced technologies across domains including Defense & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. The company also has a focus on areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G, and cybersecurity.