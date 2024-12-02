DBS, Singtel help Singapore SMEs to do business

This is part of a campaign called 99% SME – now in its second year – which also aims to rally consumers to shop with SMEs, straitstimes.com reports. The campaign name designates the percent of SMEs that account for companies registered in Singapore.

More than 1.600 SMEs signed up for the inaugural programme in 2015. DBS and Singtel aim to engage 2.500 SMEs in 2016 campaign.

The campaign will culminate in an SME Week, which will run from 14 to 23 October 2016 and aims to encourage consumers to shop with SMEs. Participating SMEs will be able to list promotions and offers on the 99% SME website.

To tap on these resources, SMEs must first join the 99% SME campaign. To qualify, SMEs must have at least 30% Singaporean ownership and less than USD 73.87 million in revenue a year, or fewer than 200 employees.