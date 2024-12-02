DBS partners UnionPay for cross-border QR payments

The MoU will enable more than one million DBS PayLah! users to use their mobile wallet overseas for cross-border QR code payments.

DBS PayLah! is DBS’s debit mobile payment app. DBS PayLah! users will soon be able to make payment at close to 10 million UnionPay QR code merchants in 24 countries and regions, including the favorite destinations for Singaporeans like Australia, China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Thailand and USA.

Singaporeans are among the most well-travelled in the world with over 9.8 million overseas trips made in 2017 alone. With this partnership, users of Singapore’s most popular mobile wallet DBS PayLah! will see an exponential growth in the number of payment acceptance points across the world.

