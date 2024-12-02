DBS Bank launches its m-wallet app

Customers are required to download the app, link their mobile numbers with existing DBS and POSB bank accounts, and top up the mobile wallet. During the top-up process, customers will need to have their mobile security tokens on hand for authentication.

The PayLah! app forms part of the mobile payment ecosystem being developed by the local bank, alongside its banking app and MobilePay, a point-of-sale mobile app that will allow merchants to accept payments on the go. MobilePay is currently a pilot.