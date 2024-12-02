daVinci Payments issues CNY corporate prepaid cards

The company partners with UnionPay to provide virtual and physical cards with an extensive acceptance at point-of-sale terminals in China.

The CNY funding products offer cash equivalency, CNY conversion from any currency, digital issuance option with instant access to funds and card information, and balance reporting. In addition, daVinci’s prepaid CNY cards allow cardholders to make purchases in stores and online.

The Chinese yuan (CNY) joins daVinci’s currency lineup, which includes USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, HKD, CHF, and INR.