Datecs, Anderson Zaks launch mPOS for mainstream merchants and retailers

The new system combines Datecs’ BluePad 50 universal mobile payment device with Anderson Zaks’ RedCard payment processing service and is fully compatible with EPOS solutions running on Android, Win8 and iOS tablets. The system includes point-to-point encryption from the PIN pad to the RedCard software, providing a payments solution that can be used in a mobile EPOS (or mPOS) environment, and reduces the PCI scope for the merchant or retailer.

Datecs BluePad 50 is a compact and lightweight, Bluetooth mobile payments device that accepts all forms of payment including EMV, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe and contactless cards.

Anderson Zaks’ RedCard processing service enables retailers to accept and process any card. RedCard supports credit, debit, ETU, DCC, gift and contactless and NFC payment card types.

Anderson Zaks provides payment processing services to businesses located across the UK and continental Europe.

In January 2014, Anderson Zaks partnered with Casio, a global consumer electronics and manufacturer of electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) solutions, to provide mobile credit and debit card processing solutions.